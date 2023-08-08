New AMERO dollar, to be a reality in North America, Looking to Implement a Digital Token by 2021

Originally Aired on : Feb 18, 2016



My Opinion: As US dollar becomes DE DOLORIZED Brazil is abandoning the USD and as that happens Dilma Rousseff is Creating a Gold backed , Back end Brics Nations Currency that will force north America into a Unified Currency . im Giving it till 2021 before they roll things out !

I want to make this quick video because I just saw in the Brazilian news today watching is directly from Brazil and they're denouncing the US dollar as a reserve current a reserve currency for trade Brazil is actually going to switch to euros and I know it's probably everywhere on the news and everyone knows that but I just wanted to throw that out there because we might see the end of the dollar collapse the US imperial Empire collapse I don't know what's gonna happen but I think I think what might happen is they might unify the Canadian American and Mexican dollar into one amaryl and I think if the Amero comes out it might be the three economies might put it back in check to be how would you put it to be a good adversary against the euro if that did happen there's lots of minerals in North America up in the polls and everything and there's lots of lots of oil reserves down in Mexico too and a unification of the Amero would be I think would rival the euro if that did happen I I think that's I think that's personally what I think might happen so I'm gonna keep you guys posted on this one because this is really important and I think it's crucial that people understand this because this might change the way we wouldn't be doing business as a trading partners from border to border so anyway so I'll keep you posted on that I just thought I'd put up a quick video on that because I think this is gonna I think the tables are going to turn especially with Brazil I know China is a no Russia is but I didn't know that that that Portuguese America made that the decision or Brazil made it the decision to go ahead and switch like that anyways thanks for watching guys don't forget to subscribe button #mikeinthenight

