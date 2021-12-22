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The Weak and the Woke. These Are the Days Of Our Lives…
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543 views • December 22, 2021
Anarchapulco, Acapulco, Mexico. Feb 14 - 18: https://anarchapulco.com
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
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As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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Connect with us on social media:
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Trudeau clip: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1473026687654940680
LIfe of Brian - Transgender scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euqEEN8W_Kw
This CDC infographic lets you know if your facial hair won’t work with a mask: https://www.theverge.com/2020/2/26/21155221/cdc-infographic-facial-hair-mask-mustache-beard-coronavirus
'When Harry Met Santa': Norwegian Postal Service Releases Christmas Ad Featuring Gay Romance Between Santa Claus and A Man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDLumk_rQQw
Eighteen 'Offensive' Words You Can't Say in Canada: https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/eighteen-offensive-words-you-cant-say-in-canada/
Public Health will start gathering Canadians' cellphone location data: https://rebelne.ws/3p5s6N5
GM corn set to stop man spreading his seed: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2001/sep/09/gm.food
Imagine showing ur vaxpass to see the matrix. lmao. Talk about being a fuckin npc.
https://twitter.com/hodlcolorado/status/1470212976569319425?s=21
Vaccines are very good… for the drug companies: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-very-good-for-the-drug
Digital Surveillance — the Real Motive Behind Push to Vaccinate Kids: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/digital-surveillance-motive-behind-vaccinate-kids/?itm_term=home
H.R.550 - Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/550
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Trudeau clip: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1473026687654940680
LIfe of Brian - Transgender scene: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euqEEN8W_Kw
This CDC infographic lets you know if your facial hair won’t work with a mask: https://www.theverge.com/2020/2/26/21155221/cdc-infographic-facial-hair-mask-mustache-beard-coronavirus
'When Harry Met Santa': Norwegian Postal Service Releases Christmas Ad Featuring Gay Romance Between Santa Claus and A Man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDLumk_rQQw
Eighteen 'Offensive' Words You Can't Say in Canada: https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/eighteen-offensive-words-you-cant-say-in-canada/
Public Health will start gathering Canadians' cellphone location data: https://rebelne.ws/3p5s6N5
GM corn set to stop man spreading his seed: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2001/sep/09/gm.food
Imagine showing ur vaxpass to see the matrix. lmao. Talk about being a fuckin npc.
https://twitter.com/hodlcolorado/status/1470212976569319425?s=21
Vaccines are very good… for the drug companies: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/vaccines-are-very-good-for-the-drug
Digital Surveillance — the Real Motive Behind Push to Vaccinate Kids: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/digital-surveillance-motive-behind-vaccinate-kids/?itm_term=home
H.R.550 - Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/550
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