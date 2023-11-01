Another Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 knocked out

🇷🇺🇺🇦 And here is a video of the defeat of a Leopard 2A6 from the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by fire from the 114th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

As expected, the tank was punctured, the fuel caught fire and began to leak, and the crew immediately abandoned the vehicle.

Source @Intel Slava Z







Be careful with the sound, the emotions of those filming are splashing over the edge.