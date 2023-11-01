Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Ukrainian Leopard 2A6 knocked out
channel image
The Prisoner
8830 Subscribers
Shop now
160 views
Published 18 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 And here is a video of the defeat of a Leopard 2A6 from the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by fire from the 114th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

As expected, the tank was punctured, the fuel caught fire and began to leak, and the crew immediately abandoned the vehicle.

Source @Intel Slava Z


Be careful with the sound, the emotions of those filming are splashing over the edge.

Keywords
russian armed forcesukrainian armed forcesleopard 2a647th mechanized brigade114th motorized rifle brigade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket