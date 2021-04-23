Revelation Signs - "TEACH US TO NUMBER OUR DAYS...; Psalms 90:12", Video 1, Signs in the Heavens

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Originally posted on YouTube Feb 2019 - Did you know there are 2 Blood Moons on two consecutive Purims coming up after the 2nd Great American total solar eclipse of 2024 (which completes an X over 'Little Egypt' in the US)? If May of 2018 completed the 70 year generation (which shall not pass until all these things be fulfilled) since Israel became a nation again, then 2028 completes the '80 years if for strength' generation also enumerated in Psalm 90. What could the next 10 years hold in store? This is the first video is a series of what I believe will be 2 or 3 videos on this subject. In this video we will cover the amazing signs in the heavens that will be coming up within the next 10 years leading up to 2028. We will also cover some even more amazing signs leading up to 2033 culminating in a total solar eclipse on Nisan 1 (1st day of biblical year/1st day of month of passover), followed 15 days later by a Blood Moon on Nisan 15, Passover, on a Thursday (the 5th day, same day of the week Y'shua was put in the grave exactly 2000 years earlier!). Then, as if that wasn't enough to make us take a second look at 2033, these are both followed by another Blood Moon also in 2033 on the first day of Sukkot! In this video we will cover all these signs in the heavens and many more. Then in video 2 being released within the next couple weeks, we will pair these signs in the heavens with events foretold in the scriptures that will take place during the 7 years of tribulation leading up to Y'shua's Millennial Kingdom and discuss possible reasons why there are 4-5 years between the 80th year of 2028 and the amazing heavenly signs in 2033! If you find this video compelling, please share it. We all need to work together as watchmen and women to wake those that are asleep before it is too late. Please also visit our website at www.hiswordheals.com for free kindle books, a free healing scriptures CD and free downloads of all of our past radio program archives. Blessings and Shalom!