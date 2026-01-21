BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
1/21/26 TRUMP: AMERICA CONQUERS DAVOS!! GREENLAND DEAL "INFINITE"! Fink Gushes, EU Com. Defeat!
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
43 views • 1 day ago

1/21/26 President Trump led AmRev2.0 Vs EU/WEF/Royals and Won today with crushing blows to the Elites! Greenland Deal already reached, described as "infinite into the future" by Trump, tariffs canceled against EU "Arctic" Controlling Countries. Poland stands out in support of the US/Greenland Deal. Bessent names Gov. Newsome "Patrick Bateman meets Malibu Beach Ken" in his wickedness vs. Californians & in Davos with "Sugardaddy" Alex Soros! And Much More! America is winning, peace/prayer warriors! Do YOUR Part as the mid-terms approach! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


President Trump Speech @ Davos: WATCH

-ELECTION 2020 Steal Prosecutions:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/watch-trump-tells-world-economic-forum-2020-election/


Greenland Deal Already Reached: Arctic

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/just-trump-says-meeting-mark-rutte-was-very/


Support Rebel Media & watch their DAVOS Reporting:

https://www.rebelnews.com/world_economic_forum


Gov. Newsome blocked from USA House @ Davos:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/newsom-blocked-entering-usa-house-davos-after-he/


House Votes to Hold Clintons in Contempt!:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/house-oversight-committee-holds-clintons-contempt-defying-congressional/


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
