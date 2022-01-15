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How To Become A Real Life Super Hero!
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23 views • January 15, 2022
What is the most wonderful teaching of Jesus? Jesus said that anyone who believes in him will have eternal life in the kingdom of God. So that would seem like the most wonderful teaching... and, in a way, it is. But we easily miss just how wonderful that is (1) because we can't see the kingdom of God... and (2) because religions everywhere have their own claims about eternal life. But in this video, you will learn how you can experience eternal life in the kingdom of heaven right here and now, if you are willing to believe Jesus. And THAT is the ultimate, greatest, most wonderful and unique teaching of Jesus.
The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
For inquiries please email: [email protected]
The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings: https://youtu.be/wOc4vb0lvPs
For inquiries please email: [email protected]
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