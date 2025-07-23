BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Earthquake of Truth
74 views • 1 day ago

The Earthquake of Truth is a powerful, eye-opening prophetic broadcast that cuts through the chaos of today’s headlines to reveal how current world events align perfectly with the warnings of Jesus in Matthew 24.

From rising deception and false prophets to global conflict, persecution, and natural upheaval. This episode uncovers the undeniable evidence that the world is entering the prophesied "beginning of sorrows."

With bold biblical insight and real-world clarity, this episode challenges listeners to wake up, stand firm in their faith, and prepare for what’s coming. The signs aren’t just near, they’re shaking the ground beneath our feet.

Watch now… before the shaking turns to collapse.


For more information visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

