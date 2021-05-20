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COVID-19 Gene Therapy Vaccines: FACTS vs FICTION
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441 views • May 20, 2021
COVID-19 Gene Therapy Vaccines: Are they safe and effective? Reckless Science versus Gut-Wrenching Facts. Moderna's Tal Zaks tries to sell us the mRNA Gene Therapy technology used in the COVID-19 experimental "vaccines". Hacking the software of life, he says. Kind of like when Bill Gates tried to sell us Windows95 a long time ago (Hint: That didn't turn out so great). Christiane Northrup and Sherri Tenpenny pulls us back to reality, albeit a scary one. Every human on Earth now has a choice. Do you want to take part in Bill Gates's genetic manipulation experiment or do you want to keep being part of 4 billion years of natural evolution. The choice is yours. (Tip: #JUSTSAYNO)
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