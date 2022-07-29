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4 Unique African Superfoods To Plant In Your Garden
Food Forest Abundance
Food Forest Abundance
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759 views • July 29, 2022

Be honest with yourself - how many fruits and vegetables have you REALLY tried over the course of your lifetime? Would you be open to trying something new, even if it was a foreign taste and smell? What if it was absolutely packed to the brim with nutrients and considered a "superfood?" Check out these super cool and "unconventional" foods that you could potentially grow for yourself in a backyard food forest:

 

🌱 Bitter Gourd (Momordica charantia)

💚 Full of vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, iron, potassium + zinc

The fruit extract from a bitter gourd has been shown to improve insulin treatment in diabetics by increasing the uptake of glucose by cells. It's also full of vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, potassium & zinc.

 

🌱 Jute Mallow

💚 High in iron + vitamin A

Consuming only 137 grams of jute mallow can provide you with your daily requirement of iron. It's leaves can also provide 2x as much folate as cabbage.

 

🌱 Sour Spider Plant (Cleome gynandra)

💚 High in iron + protein

This sour tasting plant provides you with your daily required intake of iron and half of your daily requirement of protein in only a 100 gram serving.

 

🌱 Leafy African Nightshade (Solanum scabrum)

💚 High in iron

This nightshade is often used as a leafy vegetable or herb. Try cooking the leaves to get extra benefits of iron.

 

As you can see there are so many unique and nutritious superfoods that we aren't familiar with, but that provide us with so much nutrients.

 

What's the most unique plant that you have growing in your garden? Let us know in the comments 👇🏻

Keywords
foodvegetablesfarmgardensuperfoodfruitgrowing foodself sufficiencyfood forest
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