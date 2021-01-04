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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - What do we believe, why do we believe it? What's Up Prof? 7
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79 views • January 04, 2021
In Episode 7 we discuss: what do we believe, why do we believe it, and what is our duty in terms of the times we are living in? There is a lot of confusion currently in the world about various issues such as 5G, RFID Chip etc. which clamour for the attention of the mind, that the broad objective of preaching the gospel is getting lost in the background noise.
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