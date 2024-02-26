BREAKING! TUCKER CARLSON ASSASSINATION PLOT FOILED ?

There are reports that Tucker Carlson was targeted for a car bombing whilst in Moscow. I have not seen this on RT news yet, if it appears there then it's possibly genuine. The plot was stopped by Russian Special service it is being reported. You may want to check this story on other sources. This could be a made up story or genuine, at this stage it's hard to say. Believe nothing, check everything.
