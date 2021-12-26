© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNIMAGINABLE EVIL! DR. MICHAEL MCDOWELL - EXPLAINS SARSCOV2 - BIO-WEAPON AGENDA
Follow
3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
166 views • December 26, 2021
Dr. Michael McDowell - Trinidad
23:11 | News & Information - https://www.footprint.tv/media/dr-michael-mcdowell-trinidad-388858
In response to the SARS CoV-2 bio engineered virus and the subsequent Covid-19 experimental mRNA drug (vaccine), Dr. Michael McDowell breaks down the truth in the science and makes some shocking revelations about big pharma, the US health agencies
and the United States government and the attempted efforts to conceal damning information.
This video is being used under The Free Use Copyright Act of 1976 and all rights are owned by the original video producers.
31st August 2021
In a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Michael McDowell explains the covert agenda behind the creation of the SARSCoV2 plandemic, describing it as a ‘Bioweapon’.
Dr. Michael McDowell is a Christian leader who is speaking out and exposing the origins of the scamdemic. He covers everything from the reality of the deadly covert genetic bioweapons industry as the backdrop, SARS-CoV-2 design and gain of function as he “follows the money” behind global and local trends we see unfolding before our very eyes, culminating in the rollout of the real bio-weapon, the gene altering injections!
“Please check out his HUGE “INDEXED” LIBRARY ON THE CRIMINAL COVID-19 HOAX. It’s an enormous free resource where you can find out the truth about everything related to COVID-19: Find out the truth about the fraudulent testing procedure, fake case and death numbers, who Dr. Fauci really is, who Bill Gates really is, the truth about the vaccine industry and the dangers of their products and much much more.”
https://data-matter.tvwfc.co.uk/videochannel/dateadded/v-2787_28082021/
#bioweapons #gain-of-function-research #scamdemic
About Dr. McDowell - Michael McDowell Ministries
[Search domain michaelmcdowellministries.com] https://michaelmcdowellministries.com/about-me/
Michael McDowell Dr. Michael J. McDowell is the Founding and Senior Pastor of Rapha Revival Ministries (RRM), a thriving autonomous Full Gospel Assembly in Diego Martin, North-West Trinidad. Dr. McDowell has an "Earned" Doctorate in Theology (Th.D.) 2001; A Master's Degree in Theology (M.Th.) 1999; A Bachelor's Degree in Pastoral ...https://michaelmcdowellministries.com/about-me/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
23:11 | News & Information - https://www.footprint.tv/media/dr-michael-mcdowell-trinidad-388858
In response to the SARS CoV-2 bio engineered virus and the subsequent Covid-19 experimental mRNA drug (vaccine), Dr. Michael McDowell breaks down the truth in the science and makes some shocking revelations about big pharma, the US health agencies
and the United States government and the attempted efforts to conceal damning information.
This video is being used under The Free Use Copyright Act of 1976 and all rights are owned by the original video producers.
31st August 2021
In a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Michael McDowell explains the covert agenda behind the creation of the SARSCoV2 plandemic, describing it as a ‘Bioweapon’.
Dr. Michael McDowell is a Christian leader who is speaking out and exposing the origins of the scamdemic. He covers everything from the reality of the deadly covert genetic bioweapons industry as the backdrop, SARS-CoV-2 design and gain of function as he “follows the money” behind global and local trends we see unfolding before our very eyes, culminating in the rollout of the real bio-weapon, the gene altering injections!
“Please check out his HUGE “INDEXED” LIBRARY ON THE CRIMINAL COVID-19 HOAX. It’s an enormous free resource where you can find out the truth about everything related to COVID-19: Find out the truth about the fraudulent testing procedure, fake case and death numbers, who Dr. Fauci really is, who Bill Gates really is, the truth about the vaccine industry and the dangers of their products and much much more.”
https://data-matter.tvwfc.co.uk/videochannel/dateadded/v-2787_28082021/
#bioweapons #gain-of-function-research #scamdemic
About Dr. McDowell - Michael McDowell Ministries
[Search domain michaelmcdowellministries.com] https://michaelmcdowellministries.com/about-me/
Michael McDowell Dr. Michael J. McDowell is the Founding and Senior Pastor of Rapha Revival Ministries (RRM), a thriving autonomous Full Gospel Assembly in Diego Martin, North-West Trinidad. Dr. McDowell has an "Earned" Doctorate in Theology (Th.D.) 2001; A Master's Degree in Theology (M.Th.) 1999; A Bachelor's Degree in Pastoral ...https://michaelmcdowellministries.com/about-me/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.