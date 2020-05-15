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BREAKING: FAUCI’S ‘NIAID’ COULD MAKE MILLIONS OFF VACCINE
#OperationWarpSpeed, the race to make a #coronavirus vaccine, is well underway. Moderna’s vaccine candidate has been lauded by the media and NIAID Director Toni Fauci as a top pick. But breaking information reveals a potentially profitable relationship between Fauci and Moderna, and a conflict of interest that could make his scientists at NIAID hundreds of millions of dollars.