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MUST WATCH ****ORIGIN OF PANTS****
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81 views • September 08, 2021
This video is done to share the truth and not to condemn any woman. Satan hates mankind especially women. Satan has been targeting and using women as he did in The Garden of Eden. I pray that this video will set women free and bring them to Repentance to Christ so that they can fulfill their true purpose that Christ has for women. Joel 2:28. Blessings:)))
2 Corinthians 13:8 For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Ephesians 4:15 But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
Other channels of videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Fair Use No Copyright Infringement Showing Examples for Teaching, etc
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
2 Corinthians 13:8 For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Ephesians 4:15 But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
Other channels of videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Fair Use No Copyright Infringement Showing Examples for Teaching, etc
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
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