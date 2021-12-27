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Médecin des plateaux TV, Gilbert Deray ment effrontément sur l'inexistence de l’immunité naturelle
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50 views • December 27, 2021
Archive, pour ne pas oublier.
Gilbert Deray, célèbre néphrologue des plateaux TV, l'a affirmé haut et clair :
« L'immunité naturelle n’existe pas.»
Fallait oser. Il l'a fait. C'est que ces gens-là, ça ose tout. Tout le temps. Toujours. C'est dans leur ADN de menteurs pathologiques.
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Gilbert Deray, célèbre néphrologue des plateaux TV, l'a affirmé haut et clair :
« L'immunité naturelle n’existe pas.»
Fallait oser. Il l'a fait. C'est que ces gens-là, ça ose tout. Tout le temps. Toujours. C'est dans leur ADN de menteurs pathologiques.
===============
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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