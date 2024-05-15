Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PDJT: Globalists will Attempt to Steal the 2024 Election with a new Pandemic Lockdown
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
226 views
Published 14 hours ago

President Trump is warning that the globalists will attempt to steal the election in 2024 with a New Lockdown and a New Pandemic.


"We will not comply"


Trump knows whats coming. 

Keywords
presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementagenda 47

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket