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MUST SEE Admission in Texas Commissioners Court That AFFECTS EVERYTHING
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86 views • July 26, 2020
Please read at this article and links contained therein:
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
Notes from original upload by our brother at High Impact Flix:
HighImpactVlogs
370K subscribers
☑️ Grab Keto Elevate: http:www.ketowithflix.com
🔴 Subscribe to my FREE Newsletter while I'm still on this CensorTube platform: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
***Check out these Hard-Hitting Designs: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
Before I'm Terminated by the Thought Police join me here while you still can:
✅ Join my LIVE Interactive PodCast (Every NIght @ 7:30pm CST) on D-Live: https://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PodCast
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
If you wanna throw a tip to the content bartender....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimp...
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
🔴 All-natural freeze-dried coffee - It's fan-freakin-tastic. Here's the link: https://bit.ly/HighImpactCoffee
☑️ Ultra-Bright Floodlight: http://www.nightsolarlight.com
☑️ Grab Keto Elevate: http:www.ketowithflix.com
☑️ Solar Cooker: http://www.solarwaterheater.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ FANTASTIC Survival Coffee: http://www.WakeUpWithFlix.com
☑️ Power Bank: http://www.backupsolarbank.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
☑️ Solar Survival Flashlight: http://bit.ly/SurvivorFlashlight
☑️ Virtual Shield VPN: http://www.hidewithflix.com
☑️ Emergency Food: https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
☑️ Another Cool Flashlight: http://www.gadgetswithflix.com
☑️ Grab a 6-in-1 flashlight/emergency charger:
🔦 http://bit.ly/PatriotCharger 🔦
http://www.patriotcharger.com (use IMPACT20) for 20% off!
Try out this website builder FREE for 7 days: http://bit.ly/WebBuilderFREETrial
I use this for my website (http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial) and HIGHLY recommend it. It'll be difficult to find a better more complete web/blog builder on the market.
More stuff that will benefit you and support the channel:
** Mobile Microphone - http://bit.ly/SamsonGoMicMobile
** Protect Yourself – Best Dashcam: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-BestDashCam
** Best DashCam Front/Back/GPS LOGGER - http://bit.ly/RexingDashCam2
** TOP RATED BODY CAM: http://bit.ly/MojoBodyCam
** TOP RATED water filter for 2018: bit.ly/ReversOsmosisFilter
** My SUN GLASSES: bit.ly/SuperCoolSunglasses Coupon code: HIFLIX20
** Get an AMAZING zoom camera: bit.ly/ZoomCamera
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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