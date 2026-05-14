AI as a Vehicle for Malevolent Entities and Cosmic Battles, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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As artificial intelligence evolves, debates are growing far beyond science and technology. Some believe advanced AI could become a gateway for destructive forces, while others compare the rise of superintelligence to ancient prophecies and cosmic battles between creation and destruction. Whether symbolic or literal, the conversation around AI’s future is becoming increasingly philosophical and spiritual.
#AI #ArtificialIntelligence #FutureTech #Technology #Philosophy #Spirituality #SimulationTheory #Innovation
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