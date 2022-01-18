© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America's Final Warning: Fight or Fall
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 18, 2022
The Original Publication Nov. 2018 one month before Trump handed over the United States of America to the United Nations, with the signing of the USMCA.
The review of our border invasion funded by the federal reserve and IMF, George Soros, Clinton Global Initiative, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and Catholic Charities .. This continues still today. This is the work of the courts and many many Jewish groups lead by the ADL of B'nai B'rith .. both here in the US and the EU.
https://www.rt.com/news/545995-border-crackdown-judge-unconstitutional/
14 Jan, 2022 01:23
Texas border crackdown ruled unconstitutional
Judge says state effort to blunt illegal trafficking of people and drugs violates the law.
The review of our border invasion funded by the federal reserve and IMF, George Soros, Clinton Global Initiative, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and Catholic Charities .. This continues still today. This is the work of the courts and many many Jewish groups lead by the ADL of B'nai B'rith .. both here in the US and the EU.
https://www.rt.com/news/545995-border-crackdown-judge-unconstitutional/
14 Jan, 2022 01:23
Texas border crackdown ruled unconstitutional
Judge says state effort to blunt illegal trafficking of people and drugs violates the law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.