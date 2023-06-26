Create New Account
DeTransitioning Teen Is Now Suing The Doctors
In What World is Removing The Healthy Body Parts of a 13-year old Child OK?

In what world is removing the healthy body parts of a 13 year old okay?  If you or your child have been harmed by experimental gender medicine, you are not alone. Contact Transition Justice to learn more about your legal options.

Thank you to @chooocole and @ljdetrans for sharing your stories. The full interview is available on Chloe's channel.

https://www.transitionjustice.org/

