The Vaccine Gives You Absolutely No Protection Against Infection

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01/14/2022 Dr. Kevin stillwagon: Antibodies that are created by this shot, can no longer neutralize variants and actually enhance the virus ability to infect you. The vaccine is not FDA approved. The FDA approved a biological licensing application for a product called community. The application was approved, not the product.