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WARNING! TOXIC GLYPHOSATE FOUND IN TAMPONS AND SANITARY PADS. DON'T RELY ON ORGANIC
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181 views • July 24, 2021
WARNING! TOXIC GLYPHOSATE FOUND IN TAMPONS AND SANITARY PADS.
Glyphosate, a probable carcinogen, was found in all cotton products tested including Tampons and sterile gauze found in pharmacies.
Watch the video for full details and discover how to make better health choices for you and your family.
===========================
Health Freedom Show
Knowledge is Power and Health is Wealth!
=============================
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https://myfitlife.net
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Glyphosate, a probable carcinogen, was found in all cotton products tested including Tampons and sterile gauze found in pharmacies.
Watch the video for full details and discover how to make better health choices for you and your family.
===========================
Health Freedom Show
Knowledge is Power and Health is Wealth!
=============================
Shop Our CBD and Supplement Store
https://myfitlife.net
Use Code MFL 20
Get 20% OFF your first order.
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