Tesla Light Bulb106 = 4 CopperWrappedSparkPlugs + 2 RingMagnets

Thank You SA Tech! How Does Tesla EM Free Energy Work? The magnetic field around/between a magnet(s) opens an electro-magnetic (EM) energy-window-electron-vortex from the atmospheric energy (orgone)? Or the magnetic energy-window amplifies the energy flowing into the copper coil? The electron vortex concentrates in the attached/nearby copper coil? The electron vortex flows (is guided) along/around the copper wire to power the device?

EM Zero Point Energy Device Analysis: How Many Magnets? How Many Copper Coils? How close to each other? Where does energy enter the system? 1.) Magnet strength & number of magnets? 2.) Copper coil location, amount, connection to device? 3.) type of device?

Jerry Tennant MD Atomic Theory Explained

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/bioCellAtomic.html

SA Tech: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSDpPgIND4o

More at SA Tech Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCgjZtM9fJmHLTCYMX0XwibA/videos











