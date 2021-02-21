EXCLUSIVE: 'Very good chance' Trump could set up own social media platform

There’s a “very good chance” Donald Trump could set up his own social media platform and is already engaging in a number of meetings and workshopping potential brand names for it, according to Trump's Senior Advisor Jason Miller.



Mr Trump accumulated nearly 80 million followers on Twitter before he was banned from the platform, leaving him with no social media presence online.



“I think there’s a very good chance president Trump could set up his own social media platform – in which case regardless of what the platform is, it’s going to be the biggest once he joins it,” Mr Miller told Sky News host Sharri Markson.



“Folk want to hear what he has to say,” Mr Miller said.



"Everyone wants to know what he's doing".



“There have already been a number of meeting about both joining social media platforms and potentially setting up brand new social media platforms,” he said.