Is Trump the NWO Banker's Boy to Implement your Enslavement?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
1
167 views • 1 week ago

VCAST: Deception and Evil are in the Air

Will the new Pope promote Noahide Laws? How and why will Muslims accept Noahide Laws? Did Trump convert to Judaism? Is Trump the NWO Repo Man doing the bankers bidding to implement the final stages of the MOTB system (another witness)? Will Trump destroy EDOM, what Rabbi’s call the West? How does this fit the Deagle Report? The optics, Evil is coming. Kenneth Copeland attended an Easter dinner with Trump. “On Resurrection Sunday, President Donald Trump unleashed a fiery tirade, to to lambast his political enemies and the judicial system he claims is enabling an “invasion” at the U.S. border.” I’m not buying the Third Temple. Rethink the third temple and the Abomination of Desolation. Bible Study: https://sjwellfire.com/?s=third+temple.


Keywords
end of daysbrain to computer interfaceiobbio digital convergencepope noahide laws
