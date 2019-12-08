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Mad LiberTEA Breaks: Even MORE Shootings, Government, & Cops!
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10 views • December 08, 2019
Mad LiberTEA Breaks: Even MORE Shootings, Government, & Cops!
We hate to have to talk about shootings for another day but Mike and Paxton have some updates and discussion on the Naval Air Station Pensacola and then we dive right into the UPS shooting where cops took down the bad guys but also became them.
Are we having a terrorist scare? Who knows?
How many times do they get to kill innocent civilians before things change? One is too many if you ask us.
Note from Mike: We said that UPS was supportive of the family but they seem to be in disagreement with the family. Upon further investigation it seems that they thanked the police for killing their employee. Screw them.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
A few links about the UPS Shooting:
MSM Basics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OQOSoSeAP4
Bystander + cell video
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/i-just-ducked-woman-was-driving-in-front-of-ups-truck-during-shootout-in-miramar/2159809/
UPS Driver's Step-Father:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6gJw9BwUP8
Full Chase Sans Violent End:
https://youtu.be/_OQOSoSeAP4
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Gab: https://gab.com/liberTEA_party
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Podcast: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
We hate to have to talk about shootings for another day but Mike and Paxton have some updates and discussion on the Naval Air Station Pensacola and then we dive right into the UPS shooting where cops took down the bad guys but also became them.
Are we having a terrorist scare? Who knows?
How many times do they get to kill innocent civilians before things change? One is too many if you ask us.
Note from Mike: We said that UPS was supportive of the family but they seem to be in disagreement with the family. Upon further investigation it seems that they thanked the police for killing their employee. Screw them.
Please be sure to like, subscribe, comment and/or share our videos if you like our content; every interaction is greatly appreciated!
Have comments, questions, suggestions, or complaints?
Come hang out with us on Discord: https://discord.gg/vffBVkm
A few links about the UPS Shooting:
MSM Basics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OQOSoSeAP4
Bystander + cell video
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/i-just-ducked-woman-was-driving-in-front-of-ups-truck-during-shootout-in-miramar/2159809/
UPS Driver's Step-Father:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6gJw9BwUP8
Full Chase Sans Violent End:
https://youtu.be/_OQOSoSeAP4
Mad LiberTEA Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/liberTEA_party
Mike: https://twitter.com/angelinblackink
Paxton: https://twitter.com/s_paxton
Gab: https://gab.com/liberTEA_party
Minds Group: https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/943069785252818944/feed
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enjbz6myUPfP/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIg23XC2lthOg6umP-adLEg
Podcast: https://castbox.fm/channel/id2367977?country=us
ART by the ART WOOLOO: https://www.deviantart.com/sortafriendly
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