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THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 34: 14 Prophecies about the Messiah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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42 views • October 24, 2021

As the Godhead was in the process of designing the creation, they knew the redemption plan for the human race would not be acceptable to Lucifer and his fallen angels. God foresaw that Satan would introduce scores of false messiahs to hinder mankind from accepting Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

To counter this assault of the Devil, the first prophetic word was given by Jesus after Adam sinned. Later, Enoch was given a revelation of the future Redeemer and this knowledge was the basis for Job's bold proclamation that his Redeemer lived and would resurrect him at the end of time. This information was also the foundation for the wise men that came to worship Jesus after Mary had given birth.

King David, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Zechariah, Daniel and Malachi all would prophecy about the coming Messiah. These revelations provided specific details so that no one could ever say they did not know Jesus was the Messiah. The only thing God did not reveal was the year in which the Son of God would finally arrive. Meanwhile, Satan deceived millions of Jews by using demon possessed men at different times to falsely declare they were the messiah.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1701.pdf

RLJ-1701 -- APRIL 28, 2019

THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 34: 14 Prophecies about the Messiah

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
messiahking davidjobenochisaiahjeremiahzechariahdanielfalse messiahs
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