Trump Took 'NIGHT76' Flight To Abilene Right After He Was Blocked From Twitter: Get Ready For the Blackout!

The new American Revolution 2.0 is upon America. That was the WORST staged event at the US Capitol that I have ever seen. Everyone of those ACTORS that ended up in the Capitol Building were paid actors. There was ZERO Police Presence at the Capitol Building and I am glad that Trump got out of Washington. We are watching the Coup come to an end and it was interesting to see that the MSM are calling it a coup and it really is a Coup. A coup against Trump. Anyway Trump is now at an Elite Military Communications Base in Abilene, Texas where he is watching his Vice President finish off his Presidency as he sits in the Bird Seat. Get ready for some serious announcements. America is on the Brink. Treason is the End Game.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app