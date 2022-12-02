Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS is why TikTok is a ‘NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT’
47 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 1, 2022

It’s not news that TikTok — owned by Chinese firm ByteDane — tracks data on U.S. users. But how dangerous is it REALLY for China to have your information if you’re doing nothing wrong? It’s extraordinary dangerous. In fact, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr joins Glenn to explain exactly why the social media app poses a ‘national security threat’ against America...


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Oph-AVqYR4

Keywords
current eventssocial mediaamericausunited statesdangerouschineseglenn becknational security threattik tokbrendan carrbytedanetracks datafcc commissioner

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket