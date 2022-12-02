THIS is why TikTok is a ‘NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT’

Glenn Beck
Dec 1, 2022
It’s not news that TikTok — owned by Chinese firm ByteDane — tracks data on U.S. users. But how dangerous is it REALLY for China to have your information if you’re doing nothing wrong? It’s extraordinary dangerous. In fact, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr joins Glenn to explain exactly why the social media app poses a ‘national security threat’ against America...
