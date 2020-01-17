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[Jan 17, 2020] Declaring the End from the Beginning - Part 18 of 20: The Return of the Archons? (15.2K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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85 views • November 21, 2020
How should we view the book of Genesis? It is the foundation of the Holy Bible. Is it literal or figurative poetry? This is Part 18 of a 20 Part presentation I gave at the Declaring the End from the Beginning Isaiah 46:10 Conference in February of 2019. In this short segment I ask the question "Has the stage been set for the return of the Archons?" The book of Enoch said the Watchers of Genesis 6 would be buried for 70 generations. Did that prison sentence end at the start of the 20th Century?

For those interested in some of the research and DVDs I referenced in this presentation, go here: https://seetheseries.com/seed-store

For those interested in watching this whole series in order, please check out the playlist I created for this series:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=77372896-7e9b-409f-b08b-8e064a7b228e&;index=1

It is my desire to continue to put out free content for you (including lectures like this from conferences I've done). But YouTube demonetizes many of my videos and appears to have been shadow-banning a lot of my content, resulting in a massive cut in our monthly revenue. I don't have a Patreon account (primarily because they are censoring just as much as YouTube and other larger platforms), so if you'd like to support what I do so that I can continue doing it, please go here:

https://seetheseries.com/donations/support-rob-skiba
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
sciencebibletechnologynephilimhybridsgeneticsseed war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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