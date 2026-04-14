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This is dedicated to the Palestinian people. Please be aware that the world is watching, but sadly, sometimes the world takes its time to react.
AI-generated singer and music, using the facial likeness of my darling wife, Eva.
Includes AI-generated images
Lyrics by:
Frank M. Lopez - 'It's Time To Pay'
Music Video created using the services of AIMusicGen.AI
Video editing software using CapCut
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXVI
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pce tue12:20