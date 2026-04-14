This is dedicated to the Palestinian people. Please be aware that the world is watching, but sadly, sometimes the world takes its time to react.

AI-generated singer and music, using the facial likeness of my darling wife, Eva.

Includes AI-generated images





Lyrics by:

Frank M. Lopez - 'It's Time To Pay'

Music Video created using the services of AIMusicGen.AI





Video editing software using CapCut





Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXVI

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pce tue12:20



