EPOCH TV | Jordan Peterson Exposes the Postmodernist War on the West (re-release)

Jordan Peterson Exposes the Postmodernist War on the West (re-release)

Six years ago, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jordan Peterson. This was when he’d just entered the public sphere with a video criticizing political correctness. Now, at the time the interview didn’t get much traction as it was before I had “Crossroads” and before Mr. Peterson became as well known as he is now.

But those ideas that we discussed—the underlying problems of postmodernism, how it relates to the communist agenda, the destruction of higher education, and the subversion of the values of the West—have only become more relevant now as society becomes more divided. So I’ve decided to re-release the interview, I hope you all enjoy!