*We are aware that this video is a re-upload from yesterday however, YouTube removed the video due to privacy concerns but we have redacted the necessary information* [but see the end of the description - VfB].





#cops #police #arrest





On September 14th, 2023. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was committing multiple infractions. As soon as the deputy approached the man, he was extremely rude and belligerent. He kept uttering he’s a CEO and believed he deserved special privileges because of that. After the deputy when to her patrol car to pull up the man’s information, he drove off from the traffic stop, leaving behind his license and registration. The deputy tracked him down to a convenience store and immediately wanted to place him under arrest but he continued to resist arrest. He continued saying he’s having a medical crisis and needs urgent care. This is the body-cam footage of the events that followed.





#news #police #arrest





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfTUIKzmt-s





What charges or consequences did the driver face?





During that specific traffic stop, the driver did not face criminal arrest on the scene but was issued multiple traffic citations for his driving infractions before being allowed to leave.





Because he remained inside his vehicle, did not physically assault the officer, and eventually complied by handing over his identification, his actions did not meet the legal threshold for severe criminal charges like obstruction or resisting arrest.





However, he faced massive social and professional consequences once the deputy's bodycam footage went viral online.





Summary of Consequences





Traffic Citations: The deputy issued tickets for the initial driving infractions that prompted the stop.





Public Backlash: The video accumulated millions of views across platforms like TikTok and YouTube, drawing widespread public mockery for his "do you know who I am?" attitude.





Professional Scrutiny: Internet users quickly uncovered his identity and the company where he served as an executive, leading to immense reputational damage for his business.





If you want to look closer at how this played out, I can provide details on:





The specific traffic laws he broke to get pulled over.How the deputy responded to his aggressive behavior.





The legal difference between being rude to a cop vs. legally resisting arrest.





Which aspect would you like to explore next?





Well, we're keeping his identity secret, eh? Let's just have a gander at the original upload - Frank Sloup has the scoop: Florida "CEO" Doesn't Like Women Cops





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQkoq6N2gi4





Nearly forgot about the image search feature: This scene shows Richard Shulman, CEO of Medical Technologies Group, being belligerent toward a deputy during a traffic stop on September 14, 2023.