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DARPA Brain-Chip Program - Dr. Peter Breggin, MD
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366 views • January 04, 2022
Originally posted to the Dr. Breggin YouTube channel on Jun 29, 2014. This video had 30,783 views and 720 likes.
Dr. Breggin on the Alex Jones Show, June 27, 2014.
Dr. Breggin on the Alex Jones Show, June 27, 2014.
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