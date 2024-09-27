Bibi’s Show & Tell: UN Delegates Shun Netanyahu in General Assembly Address

On today’s TruNews, we explore the dramatic scenes at the United Nations General Assembly as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the stage. The event was marked by tension and controversy, with numerous UN delegates staging a walkout in protest. As Netanyahu presented his vision using visual props and maps, he described a divided region—one part under the 'curse' of resistance and the other part as a potential corridor of 'blessing' involving countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Sudan, and India. We dive into the various aspects of his speech, the reaction from the global community, and what this means for the future of Middle Eastern diplomacy.





Doc Burkhart. Airdate 09/27/2024





