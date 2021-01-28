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What Biden & Co. really want | Bill O'Reilly
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450 views • January 28, 2021
Longtime cable news host Bill O'Reilly comments on Biden, Bernie, breaking down policies and entering the 'socialist arena,' what he thinks is the 'future' for Fox News, and more. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
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