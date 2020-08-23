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David Icke - How the Cult wants to divede and conquere us
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9 views • August 23, 2020
David Icke Reveals the Truth
A small handful of social media monopolies control everything that we say and that we see.
Over the last 2 months we have seen a disproportionate amount of censorship and have interviewed countless people who have also been shut down by these trillion dollar behemoths.
We believe you should have sovereignty over your mind & body. Join London Real:
https://freedomplatform.tv/
www.davidicke.com
A small handful of social media monopolies control everything that we say and that we see.
Over the last 2 months we have seen a disproportionate amount of censorship and have interviewed countless people who have also been shut down by these trillion dollar behemoths.
We believe you should have sovereignty over your mind & body. Join London Real:
https://freedomplatform.tv/
www.davidicke.com
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