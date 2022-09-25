287) David Icke speech - The Next Step Forward

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Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, September 24, 2022:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 395: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-395:6
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Place: City of London
David Icke speech at the same time as the funeral ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth II were taking place.
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