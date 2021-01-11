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How drug companies have repeatedly concealed important information about the risks of their medications?
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134 views • January 11, 2021
Drug companies have repeatedly concealed important information about the risks of their psychotropic medications by hiring ghostwriters to spin the results of scientific studies and then getting renowned experts to put their names on the published papers; by employing tricks in clinical trials like using inadequate doses of comparison medications to make the company’s own drug look better; or by simply keeping unfavorable data out of the public domain.
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/10/09/psychiatrist-contends-the-field-is-committing-professional-suicide/
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/02/18/pharma-funded-front-groups/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
https://www.cchrint.org/2009/11/19/grassley-demands-transparency-for-pharma-advocacy-groups/
Some drug makers have gone to great lengths to turn scientific articles into marketing vehicles for their products, but some influential medical editors are cracking down on industry-financed ghostwriting https://www.cchrint.org/2009/09/18/push-for-ghostwriting-crackdown/
The full scope of the ghostwriting problem is still unclear, but some revelations suggest that the practice is widespread.
Dozens of medical education companies across the country draft scientific papers at the behest of drug makers.
And placing such papers in medical journals has become a fundamental marketing practice for most of the large pharmaceutical companies. https://www.cchrint.org/2009/08/19/u-s-senator-charges-scientific-support-of-drugs-often-written-by-pharma-ghost-writers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
https://www.cchrint.org/2012/10/09/psychiatrist-contends-the-field-is-committing-professional-suicide/
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/02/18/pharma-funded-front-groups/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
https://www.cchrint.org/2009/11/19/grassley-demands-transparency-for-pharma-advocacy-groups/
Some drug makers have gone to great lengths to turn scientific articles into marketing vehicles for their products, but some influential medical editors are cracking down on industry-financed ghostwriting https://www.cchrint.org/2009/09/18/push-for-ghostwriting-crackdown/
The full scope of the ghostwriting problem is still unclear, but some revelations suggest that the practice is widespread.
Dozens of medical education companies across the country draft scientific papers at the behest of drug makers.
And placing such papers in medical journals has become a fundamental marketing practice for most of the large pharmaceutical companies. https://www.cchrint.org/2009/08/19/u-s-senator-charges-scientific-support-of-drugs-often-written-by-pharma-ghost-writers/
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/
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