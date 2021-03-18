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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1708 - John Weed - 2nd report on the crime
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0 view • March 18, 2021
John was at The Great Frederick Fair with his family, when two black males asked him for $1. When John refused, an argument ensured, before the 16-year-old punched him in the back of the head. The 15-year-old then punched John, knocking him down, before spitting on him. John was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
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