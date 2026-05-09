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Finding Pinto 2: Testing the Resources. Return of the Lequios 6
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Was the legendary “Land of Gold” truly the Ryukyu Islands—or has history been rewritten? In this deep-dive investigation, we compare Antonio de Morga Pinto’s descriptions of “Lequios” with the real geography, resources, and trade records of the Philippines and Ryukyu. From gold and craftsmanship to ancient trade routes, wheat, wine, and ebonywood, the Philippines—particularly Northern Luzon—matches 100% of the historical profile, while Ryukyu barely reaches 15%. Discover how mistranslations, academic bias, and propaganda have distorted centuries of history—and why the Philippines may truly be the ancient Isles of Gold known as Ophir, Tarshish, and Chryse.
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https://thegodculturephilippines.com/the-smoking-quill-series/
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📚 Read Solomon’s Treasure FREE → [https://thegodculture.org/]
🌐 Learn more at: thegodculture.org
https://thegodculturephilippines.com/the-smoking-quill-series/
✅ Subscribe for more lost history, suppressed stories, and inconvenient truths.
👍 Like, share, and join the discussion in the comments!
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