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Arizona Today with Dr. Lyle Rapacki: Interview with Col. Phil Waldron PART 2
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140 views • April 21, 2021
Lyle Rapacki continues his interview with Col. Waldron. Phil reads and explains the depth of the Arizona's Senate subpoenas, and what the forensic audit team will examine.
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