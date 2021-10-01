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CERN Switzerland Satanic Tunnel Ritual Calling For Lucifer [07.06.2016]
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53 views • October 01, 2021
Note: I (SMHP and others) have posted this before, Google it, this from 2016...
Satanism In Plain Sight... Again... No one seems to know, No one seems to care... WAKE UP!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+Switzerland+Satanic+Tunnel+Ritual+Calling&;t=hx&va=g&iax=videos&ia=videos
The Satanist and their servant are everywere...
425,126 views Jun 7, 2016
Staying Focused For Jesus - 8.94K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dZAQNo9bXwI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jc9kvhWm6NGZ3Rcrq4lxw
www.stayingfocusedforjesus.com
Email: [email protected]
Satanism In Plain Sight... Again... No one seems to know, No one seems to care... WAKE UP!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CERN+Switzerland+Satanic+Tunnel+Ritual+Calling&;t=hx&va=g&iax=videos&ia=videos
The Satanist and their servant are everywere...
425,126 views Jun 7, 2016
Staying Focused For Jesus - 8.94K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dZAQNo9bXwI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jc9kvhWm6NGZ3Rcrq4lxw
www.stayingfocusedforjesus.com
Email: [email protected]
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