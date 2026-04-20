STARGATE - CLIP

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Stargate is a military science fiction media franchise owned by Amazon MGM Studios. It is based on the film directed by Roland Emmerich,The Stargate franchise is built around the in-universe titular device of the Stargate, a ring-shaped device built by an ancient intergalactic race of beings that allows almost instantaneous travel across vast distances via wormholes that can be "dialed" between any two Stargates on the network.