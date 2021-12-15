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Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 3) [August 2018]
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100 views • December 15, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Q - We Are The Plan - Showing 10 of 62 matches
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=q%20-%20we%20are%20the%20plan&;kind=video
Q drops -> qanon.pub
We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.
Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.
Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.
And like you, we found ourselves here in the forefront of information warfare.
We stand for truth.
Will you join the fight?
Will you brave the depths of the unknown with bravery and courage?
Show no fear, as now is the time for We The People to make our final stand in this battle between good and evil! Love shall prevail!
May your thoughts be clear, your wits be sharp, and your heart be strong.
For in this digital age, the mind is the battlefield, and it can be your strongest ally or the greatest enemy.
-----------------------
qposts.online
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
USA v Japan
Reconcile.
Critical thinking.
USA total pop: 328 million
COVID-19 deaths: 100,000 [lockdown]
Japan total pop: 126 million [condensed (island)]
COVID-19 deaths: 850 [no lockdown]
2 + 2 = 5?
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-ends-coronavirus-emergency-850-deaths-no-lockdown-1506336
Welcome to the Global War (Old Links) - Q drops -> qanon.pub
-------------------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
--
Q - We Are The Plan - Showing 10 of 62 matches
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=q%20-%20we%20are%20the%20plan&;kind=video
Q drops -> qanon.pub
We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.
Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.
Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.
And like you, we found ourselves here in the forefront of information warfare.
We stand for truth.
Will you join the fight?
Will you brave the depths of the unknown with bravery and courage?
Show no fear, as now is the time for We The People to make our final stand in this battle between good and evil! Love shall prevail!
May your thoughts be clear, your wits be sharp, and your heart be strong.
For in this digital age, the mind is the battlefield, and it can be your strongest ally or the greatest enemy.
-----------------------
qposts.online
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
USA v Japan
Reconcile.
Critical thinking.
USA total pop: 328 million
COVID-19 deaths: 100,000 [lockdown]
Japan total pop: 126 million [condensed (island)]
COVID-19 deaths: 850 [no lockdown]
2 + 2 = 5?
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-ends-coronavirus-emergency-850-deaths-no-lockdown-1506336
Welcome to the Global War (Old Links) - Q drops -> qanon.pub
-------------------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
--
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