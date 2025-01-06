The Withheld Peace of Mohammad Raslan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mohammad Raslan, a beloved young man among his family, friends, and village residents, was executed by the occupation in June alongside three others. Their bodies remain withheld in refrigerators, denying their families the right to bury and honor them.
Interview: Raslan Talib Abdo, father of the martyr.
Reporting: Momen. somrain
Filmed: 30/12/2024
