OMICRON IV: Breathless Tennis Anyone? w/ Claude & Claudia

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TODAY'S LESSONS:
Unmasking the kids
Eat a salad
Breathless Tennis anyone?
Fat Covid Fuckers
HFCS & Canola
Moderna Girl / Pfizer Girl
The Living Dead
The O.G. Whistleblowers
Spring 2020 remembrance
Lying vaxxed bitches
Semen issues
Demented vaccine sex stuff
A Josh Sigurdson New Year
How much is your soul worth?
Beer & fish pig confiscation
Face nappy amulet
Curb Your Claudthusiasm
Deport Trisha
Mexico City Variant Fail
How can you be John Lennon's son and be so stupid?
Freedom Lovers article
Supporting Real Journalists with Epic Cash (EPIC)
Celebrity & Musician Bootlickers
The way of Palestine will be the way of the world
Zionists hate the Jews more than anyone
The Jews of Iraq
We're all God's chosen people
The World is full of pervert Satanists
Israel Did 9/11: All The Proof In The World
The Evil Emmanuel Family
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WORLD ALTERNATIVE MEDIA MEXICO NEW YEARS EVE VIDEO: https://odysee.com/@FurleyVision:a/amazingnewyearsevecanceledinmexicodisobediencewam:3