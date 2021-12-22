© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Awakening Continues in Australia.
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • December 22, 2021
Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 18/12/21.
200000 gather on the streets and march through West End and South Brisbane. Culminating at South Brisbane train station and Musgrave Park.
The awakening continues in Australia.
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
200000 gather on the streets and march through West End and South Brisbane. Culminating at South Brisbane train station and Musgrave Park.
The awakening continues in Australia.
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram Channel - http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat - https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.