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Resurrection
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16 views • March 23, 2022
As we declare of the resurrection life of our Savior Yahshua, persecutions will come. How can we stand in the midst of persecutions on the earth? How can we be useful vessels for the Kingdom in this hour and continue to declare of His promises?
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