Brighteon Broadcast News, June 6, 2025 – Elon’s role in the BREAKAWAY CIVILIZATION that possesses exotic energy, teleportation, tunneling and space-bending technology

- Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud (0:00)

- Russia's Attacks on Ukraine (1:03)

- Interview with James Benefico (2:55)

- Elon Musk's Political Aspirations (4:42)

- Breakaway Civilization and Advanced Technology (14:10)

- Elon Musk's Strategic Advantages (28:16)

- GOP's Mistake in Ditching Elon Musk (44:49)

- Silver Market Analysis (1:06:07)

- Investment in Data Centers and Silver Demand (1:21:57)

- Morphic Resonance Experiments with CD ROMs (1:27:45)

- Weather Manipulation and Geoengineering (1:33:52)

- Interview with James Benefico on Nutrition and Spirituality (1:39:45)

- The Role of Consciousness in Health and Nutrition (1:41:56)

- The Essene Tradition and Original Christianity (2:17:29)

- Challenges and Rewards of Aligning Business with Spiritual Beliefs (2:31:24)

- James' Personal Journey to Health and Wellness (2:35:18)

- Spiritual Journey and Alcohol (2:35:34)

- Mini Documentary on Green Tea (2:38:00)

- The Jesus Way Podcast (2:39:28)

- Faith and Actions (2:40:34)

- Spiritual Experiences and Discoveries (2:41:28)

- Future Collaboration and Contact Information (2:48:38)

- Preparation for Natural Disasters and Conflicts (2:49:25)





